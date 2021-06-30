Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,697 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $364.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.