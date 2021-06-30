Credit Suisse AG Has $36.55 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.