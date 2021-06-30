Credit Suisse AG Has $33.79 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of NVR worth $33,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,964.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,861.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

