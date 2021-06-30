Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $32,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

