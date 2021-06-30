Credit Suisse AG Acquires 123,733 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $30,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

