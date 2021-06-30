Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $519,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $9,643,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of FINMU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

