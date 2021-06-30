Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AURCU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.