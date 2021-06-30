Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.