Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000.

OTCMKTS TSIBU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,311. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

