Cowen Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $106.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

