Covington Capital Management Trims Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

