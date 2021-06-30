Covington Capital Management Sells 9,146 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

