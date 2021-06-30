Covington Capital Management Purchases 125 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

