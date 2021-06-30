Covington Capital Management Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

