Covington Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.42 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,314.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

