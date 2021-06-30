Covington Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

