Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,801,895. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

