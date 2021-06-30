Covington Capital Management Acquires 580 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

