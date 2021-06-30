Cousins Properties Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 159.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

