Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS COSM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

