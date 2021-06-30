Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

CJREF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

