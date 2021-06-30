Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,358 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Corning were worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.