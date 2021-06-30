Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $42.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Corning stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,586. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

