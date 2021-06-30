Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Adam J. Weiss Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

