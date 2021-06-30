Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Adam J. Weiss Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
