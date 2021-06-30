Contrasting ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImageWare Systems and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -127.33% N/A -51.82% Bridgeline Digital -21.28% -52.74% -16.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 3.17 -$7.25 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 2.00 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -5.75

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Volatility and Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats ImageWare Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality. In addition, it offers IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative platform that enables users to digitally capture, store, search, and retrieve images and demographic data; and BioIntellic, a facial matching and anti-spoofing product. It serves law enforcement and non-governmental sectors, including commercial, consumer, and healthcare applications. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

