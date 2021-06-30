Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.