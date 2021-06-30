Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.09. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.000-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.48.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

