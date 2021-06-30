Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 16,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 820,125 shares.The stock last traded at $236.76 and had previously closed at $230.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.