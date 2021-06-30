Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS.

NYSE STZ traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $235.21. 45,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.75. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.48.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.