Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

CTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

