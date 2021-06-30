Comparing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Outset Medical alerts:

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 47.91 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.73 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$52.22 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A -179.65% -154.49%

Summary

Outset Medical beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.