Comparing Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and Atara Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.63, indicating a potential upside of 135.68%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -77.88% -63.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.33 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.74

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA368 for human papillomavirus. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

