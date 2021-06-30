Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.46 $20.32 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.81 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Bluegreen Vacations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

