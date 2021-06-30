Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 1.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €55.22 ($64.96) and last traded at €55.29 ($65.05). 957,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.06 ($65.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.10 ($57.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.11.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

