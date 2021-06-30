CommScope Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 28,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,533% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,545 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

