Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.