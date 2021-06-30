Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cominar REIT traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 9138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

CUF.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

