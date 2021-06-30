Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 4,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

