Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193,367 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $226.27. 435,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.