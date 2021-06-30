Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $162,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $243.00. 68,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

