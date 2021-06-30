Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock remained flat at $$43.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

