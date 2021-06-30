Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. 1,649,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 669,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

