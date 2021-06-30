Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 5.5%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.59. 13,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 417,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,603 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

