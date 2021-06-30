Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

