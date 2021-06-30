Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.0 days.

Shares of COCSF stock remained flat at $$4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

