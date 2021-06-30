Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Down 63.5% in June

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLDR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 354,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601,054. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

