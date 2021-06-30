CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $31,516.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035436 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,663,350 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

