Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.56

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLIGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.