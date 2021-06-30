Clicks Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7927 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CLCGY opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

