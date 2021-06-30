Clicks Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7927 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of CLCGY opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45.
About Clicks Group
