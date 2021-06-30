Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,257 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,965. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

